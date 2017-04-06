WATCH: Kevin Pillar turns the tables on Manny Machado with crashing catch

If you’re familiar with baseball, you know Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is one of the game’s best defenders. He’s already shown as much this season. Machado is well-versed in taking away seemingly sure hits from deserving batters.

So imagine Machado’s surprise when Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar stole away extra bases during the third inning of Wednesday’s game:

Pillar isn’t much of a hitter -- he has an 85 OPS+ for his career -- but plays like that are why he remains the Blue Jays’ starting center fielder

As for Machado, at least he can take solace in this much: Despite the robbery, the Orioles scored two runs in the inning to take an early 2-1 lead.