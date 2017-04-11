WATCH: Kris Bryant hits baseballs into the Chicago River for batting practice

The Chicago Cubs raised their 2016 World Series championship banner Monday night at Wrigley Field. They’ll receive their rings, which reportedly include 108 diamonds , on Wednesday.

The Cubs have an off-day Tuesday, and reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant spent the afternoon taking batting practice next to the Chicago River. He hit more than a few balls into the water. Here’s the video:

Catch this backdrop of Kris Bryant's BP today! Posted by Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, April 11, 2017

That is pretty darn cool. Nice show for the fans on the off-day. I’m a fan of hitting baseballs into water, whether it’s batting practice near the Chicago River or splash hits into McCovey Cove or a Home Run Derby on a lake .