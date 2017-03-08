WATCH: Little League baseball player lays out for an amazing diving catch

This Little League player went all-out to make the catch

This time of year, early to mid March before the MLB regular season begins, is a great time for diving catches. The NCAA season is just getting underway and spring training games still feature tons of hungry prospects looking to impress.

It’s not often you see a great diving catch at the Little League level, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this week. Check out this kid laying out for a catch in foul territory:

Outstanding! He gets two ice cream cones after the game for that catch, not one.

(h/t Baseball is Fun)

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013.

