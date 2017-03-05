WATCH: Looks like Yasiel Puig is working on his bat flip during spring training

Spring training, which most players will tell you is entirely too long, is the perfect time of year to tinker with new things. Pitchers will toy with new pitches, hitters will adjust their leg kick, things like that.

For the most part, players will spend the spring perfecting the things they already know how to do. And in Yasiel Puig’s case, that means bat flips. The Dodgers right fielder whacked a long home run Sunday and uncorcked a regular-season-caliber bat flip. Check it out:

Excellent. Puig’s bat flip is already in midseason form. Hurry up already, regular season.