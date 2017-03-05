WATCH: Looks like Yasiel Puig is working on his bat flip during spring training

The Dodgers outfielder uncorked a big bat flip following Sunday's homer

Spring training, which most players will tell you is entirely too long, is the perfect time of year to tinker with new things. Pitchers will toy with new pitches, hitters will adjust their leg kick, things like that.

For the most part, players will spend the spring perfecting the things they already know how to do. And in Yasiel Puig’s case, that means bat flips. The Dodgers right fielder whacked a long home run Sunday and uncorcked a regular-season-caliber bat flip. Check it out:

Excellent. Puig’s bat flip is already in midseason form. Hurry up already, regular season.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

