WATCH: Make-A-Wish, Red Sox turn young fan's backyard into a mini-Fenway Park

Thomas Hastings is a young baseball fan who has dealt with more adversity than any player has ever faced between the lines. Thomas was born with scoliosis and has undergone multiple spinal surgeries. He was later diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as well.

Recently Thomas’ parents got together with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and told him he could have anything he wanted. What did he ask for? A baseball field in his backyard, of course. Make-A-Wish and Thomas’ favorite team, the Red Sox, teamed up to build a mini-Fenway Park in the Hastings’ backyward, complete with a working scoreboard and a Citgo sign beyond the Green Monster.

Here’s the video. I hope you have a box of tissues handy. It’s a tearjerker.

(h/t SB Nation)