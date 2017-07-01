WATCH: Manager fight breaks out between Dodgers' Dave Roberts, Padres' Andy Green

The Dodgers and Padres are opening a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday night (GameTracker), and it looks like these two teams could be in for a very interesting weekend.

In the bottom of the first, Dodgers left Alex Wood had some words with Padres left fielder Jose Pirela, who was standing at second base following a leadoff double. Wood thought Pirela was stealing signs.

The Wood-Pirela exchange led to the two managers, Dave Roberts and Andy Green, getting into a heated argument. At one point Roberts went around the umpire and pushed Green. Here's the video:

And here's another angle of the Roberts-Green shove::

We've got ourselves a manager fight pic.twitter.com/LypX2wOMaa — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 1, 2017

Both benches and bullpens emptied, and Roberts and Green continued their exchange without any more shoving. Roberts was ejected. Green was not.

This is the second bases clearing incident for the Dodgers in as many days. Things with the Angels got heated Thursday night after Brandon Morrow hit Yunel Escobar with a pitch. Benches also cleared between the Dodgers and Giants earlier this year too. Boys will be boys, I guess.