WATCH: Manny Machado amazingly throws out Miguel Cabrera from deep in foul territory

Thursday night, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela are playing what is close to an elimination game in the World Baseball Classic. The loser will fall to 0-2 in Pool F and need a whole lot of help to have a shot at advancing to the semifinals.

In the top of the sixth inning, Dominican Republic third baseman Manny Machado made a ridiculous play to throw out Miguel Cabrera from deep in foul territory. Look. Just look at this:

Machado threw Cabrera out from the first row of the stands, basically. Also, props to first baseman Carlos Santana for catching the wide throw and tagging the base in time for the force out. What a phenomenal play all around.