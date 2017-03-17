WATCH: Manny Ramirez drives in a run with his independent league team in Japan

Manny recently doubled in a run for his new squad, an independent league team in Japan

Manny Ramirez, now 44 years old, has resumed playing baseball. He signed with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League in Japan over the winter, and his contract includes some interesting perks . Can’t beat free sushi for a year!

The Fighting Dogs opened their preseason play recently, and in classic Manny fashion, he drove in a run with a double. He did an awful lot of that during his big-league career. Here’s the video:

That clip gives you a pretty good indication of what the Shikoku Island League is like. The field isn’t in great condition, no outfield stands, friends and family crowd only. You don’t play in that league to get rich. You play there because you love baseball. For all his faults, Manny’s love of the game was never in question. 

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

