WATCH: Manny Ramirez drives in a run with his independent league team in Japan

Manny Ramirez, now 44 years old, has resumed playing baseball. He signed with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League in Japan over the winter, and his contract includes some interesting perks . Can’t beat free sushi for a year!

The Fighting Dogs opened their preseason play recently, and in classic Manny fashion, he drove in a run with a double. He did an awful lot of that during his big-league career. Here’s the video:

#Beisbol | Batear es su arte. Manny Ramírez de 5-2 con H2 y CI en su 1º partido de pretemporada con #Kochi. 📹Latinos bb.@aguilascibaenas pic.twitter.com/d5hsDKOHA1 — Sala Deportiva (@SalaDeportivaRD) March 16, 2017

That clip gives you a pretty good indication of what the Shikoku Island League is like. The field isn’t in great condition, no outfield stands, friends and family crowd only. You don’t play in that league to get rich. You play there because you love baseball. For all his faults, Manny’s love of the game was never in question.