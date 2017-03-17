WATCH: Manny Ramirez drives in a run with his independent league team in Japan
Manny recently doubled in a run for his new squad, an independent league team in Japan
Manny Ramirez, now 44 years old, has resumed playing baseball. He signed with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of the independent Shikoku Island League in Japan over the winter, and his contract includes some interesting perks . Can’t beat free sushi for a year!
The Fighting Dogs opened their preseason play recently, and in classic Manny fashion, he drove in a run with a double. He did an awful lot of that during his big-league career. Here’s the video:
That clip gives you a pretty good indication of what the Shikoku Island League is like. The field isn’t in great condition, no outfield stands, friends and family crowd only. You don’t play in that league to get rich. You play there because you love baseball. For all his faults, Manny’s love of the game was never in question.
Our Latest Stories
-
Manny Machado makes another amazing play
Manny Machado keeps on doing ridiculous things at third base
-
Ryan Braun is ready for ST to be over
Ryan Braun is ready for the regular season to begin
-
Mattingly breaks cinder block on chest
The Marlins are pulling out all the stops to get ready for the 2017 season
-
Bird having strong spring after surgery
Greg Bird has already hit four home runs after missing 2016 with shoulder surgery
-
Boras not happy Blue Jays renew Sanchez
The Blue Jays will pay Aaron Sanchez the league minimum salary of $535,000 in 2017
-
WBC: USA vs. PR preview, how to watch
The World Baseball Classic continues with USA vs. Puerto Rico on Friday night
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre