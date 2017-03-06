WATCH: Mariners get mariachi band to follow around Leonys Martin on his birthday

Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin turned 29 on Monday and his teammates found a pretty funny way to help him celebrate during their practice time.

They hired a mariachi band to play for him.

Yep, a mariachi band for #Mariners CF Leonys Martin on his29th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9ZrrF5LHk3 — Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) March 6, 2017

Leonys with the hat makes the full picture.

It wasn’t just on the field, though. In fact, the band was hired to follow Martin around -- even all the way back to the locker room:

So the mariachi band is following Leonys Martin wherever he goes. It was his birthday present from the team. pic.twitter.com/ibb0sZIayq — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

That’s some mighty fine work, Mariners. Whoever came up with the idea wins the day.

Hat-tip: The Sporting News