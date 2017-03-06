WATCH: Mariners get mariachi band to follow around Leonys Martin on his birthday

They were even seen following him to the clubhouse

Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin turned 29 on Monday and his teammates found a pretty funny way to help him celebrate during their practice time. 

They hired a mariachi band to play for him. 

Leonys with the hat makes the full picture. 

It wasn’t just on the field, though. In fact, the band was hired to follow Martin around -- even all the way back to the locker room: 

That’s some mighty fine work, Mariners. Whoever came up with the idea wins the day. 

Hat-tip: The Sporting News

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

