WATCH: Mariners get mariachi band to follow around Leonys Martin on his birthday
They were even seen following him to the clubhouse
Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin turned 29 on Monday and his teammates found a pretty funny way to help him celebrate during their practice time.
They hired a mariachi band to play for him.
Yep, a mariachi band for #Mariners CF Leonys Martin on his29th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9ZrrF5LHk3— Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) March 6, 2017
Leonys with the hat makes the full picture.
It wasn’t just on the field, though. In fact, the band was hired to follow Martin around -- even all the way back to the locker room:
So the mariachi band is following Leonys Martin wherever he goes. It was his birthday present from the team. pic.twitter.com/ibb0sZIayq— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017
That’s some mighty fine work, Mariners. Whoever came up with the idea wins the day.
Hat-tip: The Sporting News
