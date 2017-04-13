WATCH: Marlins rookie notches his first career hit on bounced pitch, check swing

With starting shortstop Adeiny Hechevarria on the disabled list, the Miami Marlins are giving prospect J.T. Riddle a look.

On Wednesday, in his second career start, Riddle made an impression. Not by having a great game -- he went 1 for 3 with two strikeouts in his team's 5-4 loss to the Braves -- but by recording one of the oddest first hits you'll ever see: a weak check-swing bunt on a bounced pitch:

Wild, right? Here's the full video.

Riddle was ranked as the Marlins' 12th-best prospect entering the season by MLB.com, with his scouting report noting he should make a fine utilityman. That's not the fanciest projection but, at minimum, he'll be remembered as the dude with the funny first hit -- and hey, that's more than most of us can say.