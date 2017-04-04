WATCH: Mets fan very angry at New Jersey Transit over his Opening Day commute

On Monday, the Mets defeated the Braves by a score of 6-0 (box score), but the New Jersey Transit System defeated a certain Mets fan by the score of five million to nothing. First the catalyst ...

Rail service remains suspended in/out NYPS due to a derailed NJ TRANSIT train in NYPS. MidTown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 3, 2017

April 3, Opening Day. The People of New Jersey -- some of them at least -- are undertaking a Frodo-and-Sam journey to Queens in order to see their Mets play the first game of the season. Meantime, NJ Transit, who may or may not bind Victorian maidens to its tracks while twirling its mustache, has decided that there will be no baseball for residents of the Bon Jovi State, at least not on this fine and sunny spring day.

And now the chemical reaction ...

There are presumably certain things this Mets-rooting gentleman will continue taking, but the slings, arrows, and general indignities of the New Jersey Transit System number not among them.

The buck stops here, people. The train, however, does not stop here because it was never running in the first place.