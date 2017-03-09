WATCH: Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has had enough of this pickle

Spring training is good for sights that are seldom seen during the regular season. Take, for instance, players running on the warning track during the game. Or split-squad play. Or, hm, a player giving up during the middle of a rundown and heading to the dugout before he’s tagged out.

Never seen that last one, you say? Well, fortunately for you, New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera did just that in Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Take a look:

While some might take exception to Cabrera’s effort level, you can understand why he did what he did. Put simply, he’s a 31-year-old who has had injury issues in the past -- there’s no sense trying to play hero in an exhibition game. And hey, let’s not overlook that the Tigers missed a tag that should’ve retired Cabrera early on in the process -- maybe he was just trying to help the Tigers save face?

More than likely, though, Cabrera just didn’t care to extend the inevitable in a meaningless game.