WATCH: Mets' Noah Syndergaard steals Phillie Phanatic's ATV for a joyride

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard has a playful feud running with Mr. Met and now it appears he just has an issue (again, playful!) with all mascots.

On Monday night in Philadelphia, Syndergaard noticed the Phillie Phanatic having a little fun with Curtis Granderson and took the opportunity to temporarily steal the Phanatic’s ATV, going for a quick ride around the outfield:

Ah, you can’t beat fun at the ol’ ballpark.

We have to consider Granderson an accomplice here, right? He was definitely in on it from the beginning, carrying out the distraction in order to occupy the Phanatic while Thor pulled off the heist.

I fully endorse all mascot-related feuds, notably when the dude involved can throw 93 m.p.h. sliders.