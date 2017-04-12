WATCH: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes has three home runs by the fifth inning

The Phillies are hosting the Mets for the 2017 home opener (NYM-PHI GameTracker), and thus far it’s not going particularly well for the hometown nine. It is, however, going particularly well for Mets cloutsman Yoenis Cespedes. Specifically, Cespedes, blasted three homers by the fifth inning on Tuesday night.

His first one came in the first off Philly starter Clay Buchholz on an 0-2 count ...

Mercy. Cespedes would then one off reliever Adam Morgan in the fourth and again in the fifth. Some digits on those three blasts (and they were indeed blasts) ...

Exit velocities on Cespedes' three homers:



No. 1: 105.2 mph

No. 2: 109.3 mph

No. 3: 108.3 mph — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 12, 2017

Again: Mercy.

Cespedes has one other three-homer game to his credit, which occurred in August of 2015 against the Rockies in Coors Field. As for this season, Cespedes how has four on the year, and he’s just eight shy of career home run No. 150.