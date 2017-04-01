WATCH: Mississippi State baseball team sees Women's Final Four upset over UConn

It’s been a good couple of days for Mississippi State sports. For starters, the baseball team swept a three-game road set against arch-rival Ole Miss. Most important, though, the MSU women’s basketball team perpetrated a shocking upset of UConn , who came in having won 111 games in a row, in the Women’s 2017 Final Four.

Best of all, the Bulldogs bested UConn on a last-second shot in overtime, and as such it will stand as one of the greatest games ever. Fortunately for the baseball team, they finished up their Friday night win over Ole Miss in time to watch the decisive last-second jumper by Morgan William. Now watch as they watch ...

Our reaction after Mississippi State Women's Basketball shocked the world! Posted by Mississippi State Baseball on Friday, March 31, 2017

Inter-sport teamwork makes the dream work, people. Just ask the Bulldogs.