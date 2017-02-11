WATCH: MLB releases a glorious Bartolo Colon movie trailer you have to see

Welcome to Bartlanta

When the 2017 season begins, Braves right-hander Bartolo Colon will be the oldest player on an Opening Day roster by nearly six months. Colon turns 44 in May, and, incredibly, he is about to pitch his seventh season since it appeared arm injuries would end his career in 2010.

The fine folks at Major League Baseball put together a glorious movie trailer featuring Colon recently. He is "The Last Five-Tool Player." Check it out:

That is exactly what I needed to see this weekend. Thank you, MLB. Hurry back, baseball.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

