WATCH: MLB releases a glorious Bartolo Colon movie trailer you have to see

When the 2017 season begins, Braves right-hander Bartolo Colon will be the oldest player on an Opening Day roster by nearly six months. Colon turns 44 in May, and, incredibly, he is about to pitch his seventh season since it appeared arm injuries would end his career in 2010.

The fine folks at Major League Baseball put together a glorious movie trailer featuring Colon recently. He is "The Last Five-Tool Player." Check it out:

That is exactly what I needed to see this weekend. Thank you, MLB. Hurry back, baseball.