Watch Molina's incredible throw and Javier Baez's no-look tag for Puerto Rico
Consider this the highlight of Puerto Rico's recent win over the Dominican Republic in the WBC
Puerto Rico prevailed over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic Pool F opener on Tuesday night by the score of 3-1, as noted in our daily WBC roundup . There were a number of noteworthy moments from this one, but what still stands out is the shot-out-of-cannon throw by Yadier Molina in the eighth and the no-look tag by Javier Baez. Have a look ...
Yep, that’s a Cardinals stalwart and a Cubs young up-and-comer collaborating on a moment we won’t soon forget. As for the play itself, that’s a beautiful throw by Molina (who also homered and notched an RBI single in this game), and that 1.87 pop-time is elite even by major-league standards. It’s a strobe-lit reminder that Molina is one of the greatest defensive catchers ever to play the game -- and that throwing arm is just one facet of his excellence behind the plate.
Also, note the tag by Javier Baez ...
Tag THEN celebrate?— MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2017
Way too basic for @Javy23Baez. #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/d0o3t60EIJ
All right, my man. Note two things about the tag above: 1) Baez is celebrating the out before the ball even gets to him, and 2) he applies the tag in no-look fashion.
Obviously, this is not in keeping with notions of sound baseball fundamentals. On that front, I turn to the baseball thoughts of a certain handsome kickboxer ...
Yes, Baez took a risk and perhaps momentary leave of his senses, but by darn it worked and we were greatly entertained as a result. By way of reminder, baseball is entertainment, not a vessel for religious solemnity. This play, your scribe declares, was fun in part because of Baez’s display of confidence.
That said, let us give a nod to inconvenient interpretations of the moment ...
You can have that alternate reality. I choose not to live in it.
Out, is the umpire’s call. Out, is also the people’s call.
