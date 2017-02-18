WATCH: Mookie Betts bowls six straight strikes and looks cool as hell doing it

When he’s not socking home runs and making great catches in the outfield, Red Sox wunderkind Mookie Betts spends his days as a highly skilled bowler. He competed in the 2015 World Series of Bowling and has rolled two perfect games.

Friday night, Betts participated in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Clash at Chris Paul’s charity bowling tournament. At one point he rolled six straight strikes and walked away with his arms raised before the final ball struck the pins. It was basically the bowling equivalent of a monster bat flip before the ball clears the wall.

Check it out:

Betts, who was paired with professional bowler Tommy Jones, did not win the tournament, however. Tournament host Paul and pro bowler Chris Barnes took home that honor. I doubt they looked as cool as Betts when they won though.

(h/t Deadspin)