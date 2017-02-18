WATCH: Mookie Betts bowls six straight strikes and looks cool as hell doing it
Betts was playing in Chris Paul's charity bowling tournament
When he’s not socking home runs and making great catches in the outfield, Red Sox wunderkind Mookie Betts spends his days as a highly skilled bowler. He competed in the 2015 World Series of Bowling and has rolled two perfect games.
Friday night, Betts participated in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Clash at Chris Paul’s charity bowling tournament. At one point he rolled six straight strikes and walked away with his arms raised before the final ball struck the pins. It was basically the bowling equivalent of a monster bat flip before the ball clears the wall.
Check it out:
Betts, who was paired with professional bowler Tommy Jones, did not win the tournament, however. Tournament host Paul and pro bowler Chris Barnes took home that honor. I doubt they looked as cool as Betts when they won though.
(h/t Deadspin)
Our Latest Stories
-
Longo hasn't gotten over Forsythe trade
Tampa Bay's franchise player remains bummed
-
Donaldson strains calf, OK for opener
Donaldson is dealing with calf trouble early in Blue Jays camp
-
Allen, not Miller, to close for Indians
That means Andrew Miller and Bryan Shaw will match up in the seventh and eighth innings
-
Padres agree to deal with Jered Weaver
Weaver will make $3 million in 2017
-
Burning questions for each AL team
Some teams have bigger issues to sort out this spring than others
-
Yankees prez rips Betances after hearing
Betances will earn $3 million in 2017, not the $5 million he was seeking
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre