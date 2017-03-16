WATCH: Motivational speaker smashes cinder block on Don Mattingly's chest
The Marlins are pulling out all the stops to get ready for the 2017 season
We’re in the dog days of spring training. The Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons have been underway for a few weeks now, but Opening Day is still more than two weeks away, so everyone is just aching to get going. Players and coaches are going through the motions.
This is a good time of the spring for clubs to do some sort of team bonding exercise. They’ll go fishing or bowling as a group, something like that. They’ll also bring in motivational speakers. The Marlins did exactly that, and as part of the routine, they smashed a cinder block on manager Don Mattingly’s chest with a sledgehammer. Check it out:
So... this happened. 👀— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 15, 2017
Thanks to @ClaimTheVictory & Donnie Moore of Radical Reality for stopping by for some fun today! pic.twitter.com/c58lap03Jr
Goodness. Did that hurt? That had to hurt, even just a little. But hey, if it motivates the Marlins, then it’s all good. That’s some serious leadership (and bravery) from Donnie Baseball.
Our Latest Stories
-
Bird having strong spring after surgery
Greg Bird has already hit four home runs after missing 2016 with shoulder surgery
-
Boras not happy Blue Jays renew Sanchez
The Blue Jays will pay Aaron Sanchez the league minimum salary of $535,000 in 2017
-
WBC: USA vs. PR preview, how to watch
The World Baseball Classic continues with USA vs. Puerto Rico on Friday night
-
WATCH: HR ball hits fan in the groin
And the people say: Ouch
-
AL and NL MVP, Cy Young odds revealed
The odds come via Bovada.lv
-
Cardinals closer in hilarious ginseng ad
Read the headline again and then take it all in
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre