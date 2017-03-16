WATCH: Motivational speaker smashes cinder block on Don Mattingly's chest

The Marlins are pulling out all the stops to get ready for the 2017 season

We’re in the dog days of spring training. The Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons have been underway for a few weeks now, but Opening Day is still more than two weeks away, so everyone is just aching to get going. Players and coaches are going through the motions.

This is a good time of the spring for clubs to do some sort of team bonding exercise. They’ll go fishing or bowling as a group, something like that. They’ll also bring in motivational speakers. The Marlins did exactly that, and as part of the routine, they smashed a cinder block on manager Don Mattingly’s chest with a sledgehammer. Check it out:

Goodness. Did that hurt? That had to hurt, even just a little. But hey, if it motivates the Marlins, then it’s all good. That’s some serious leadership (and bravery) from Donnie Baseball.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

