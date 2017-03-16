WATCH: Motivational speaker smashes cinder block on Don Mattingly's chest

We’re in the dog days of spring training. The Grapefruit League and Cactus League seasons have been underway for a few weeks now, but Opening Day is still more than two weeks away, so everyone is just aching to get going. Players and coaches are going through the motions.

This is a good time of the spring for clubs to do some sort of team bonding exercise. They’ll go fishing or bowling as a group, something like that. They’ll also bring in motivational speakers. The Marlins did exactly that, and as part of the routine, they smashed a cinder block on manager Don Mattingly’s chest with a sledgehammer. Check it out:

Thanks to @ClaimTheVictory & Donnie Moore of Radical Reality for stopping by for some fun today! — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 15, 2017

Goodness. Did that hurt? That had to hurt, even just a little. But hey, if it motivates the Marlins, then it’s all good. That’s some serious leadership (and bravery) from Donnie Baseball.