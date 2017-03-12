WATCH: Nelson Cruz's clutch homer puts Dominican Republic up for good over USA

On Saturday night in Miami, the U.S. barged to a 5-0 lead over the Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic play. That was the score in the middle of the sixth, at which point the D.R. had less than a six percent chance of winning, per basic win expectancy. After U.S. starter Marcus Stroman, who’d been dominant, left the game, the D.R. began chipping away at the expense of the U.S. bullpen. That brings us to Nelson Cruz’s plate appearance in the home half of the eighth.

The score was 5-3 when Cruz stepped in against Andrew Miller, who is of course one of the best relievers in the game. He was presented with one of Miller’s vaunted sliders, which is of course one of the best pitches in the game -- on an 0-2 count, no less. Still and yet, this happened ...

That flipped the script in a big way. One Starling Marte solo shot later, the Dominican team had a 7-5 lead that would stand.

Call it the Miracle in Miami, and consider Cruz’s clout to be the biggest blow of all. Now the U.S. team finds itself having to win against Canada on Sunday in order to survive.