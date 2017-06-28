WATCH: Nolan Arenado might've just made the defensive play of the MLB season

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is one of the best players in baseball. He entered Wednesday batting .292/.344/.548 -- good for a 115 OPS+. And, oh, by the way? He's a phenomonal defender.

Don't take our word for it though. Watch Arenado's latest gem, in which he robbed San Francisco Giants pitcher Ty Blach of a base knock:

To recap: Arenado dove to his left and snagged the ball; spun around and threw off his back knee; and somehow got enough strength on the ball to make it to first base. None of that is easy individually, yet he made it look smooth collectively.

Nolan Arenado, y'all. He's special.