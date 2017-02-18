WATCH: Old Dominion's Turner Bishop gives us the first great catch of the season
It happened during ODU's win over LIU-Brooklyn on Friday
It’s opening weekend for college baseball -- meaning the games actually count and everything -- and already we’ve been graced with a highlight snare.
Said highlight snare comes to us courtesy of Old Dominion senior outfielder Turner Bishop. Please regard ...
This #OpeningDay snag by @ODUBaseball's Turner Bishop sets the bar for "Catch of the Year". Glovely! @WTKR3https://t.co/MerGXVBSZQpic.twitter.com/tq6YHT3weB— Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) February 17, 2017
Excelsior! That catch came at the expense of LIU-Brooklyn, and in keeping with the general theme of performing sports tasks and duties at the expense of LIU-Brooklyn, Old Dominion won the game by a score of 13-0. So while it may not have been an important catch, it was indeed a great catch.
People, it’s February, and you have just seen actual baseball.
