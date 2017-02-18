WATCH: Old Dominion's Turner Bishop gives us the first great catch of the season

It happened during ODU's win over LIU-Brooklyn on Friday

It’s opening weekend for college baseball -- meaning the games actually count and everything -- and already we’ve been graced with a highlight snare.

Said highlight snare comes to us courtesy of Old Dominion senior outfielder Turner Bishop. Please regard ... 

Excelsior! That catch came at the expense of LIU-Brooklyn, and in keeping with the general theme of performing sports tasks and duties at the expense of LIU-Brooklyn, Old Dominion won the game by a score of 13-0. So while it may not have been an important catch, it was indeed a great catch. 

People, it’s February, and you have just seen actual baseball. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

