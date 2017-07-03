WATCH: Ozuna homers with Stanton's bat after getting dinged for too much pine tar

The Marlins thumped the Brewers by a score of 10-3 on Sunday (box score), and Miami outfielder (and 2017 All-Star) Marcell Ozuna had much to do with said triumph. Ozuna against Milwaukee hit his 21st and 22nd homers of the season, and the second of those two clouts came courtesy of Giancarlo Stanton's bat.

Why was Mr. Ozuna using Mr. Stanton's implement of destruction? Here's the answer, presented in the magic of technicolor ...

Ozuna (and Jonathan Villar) got dinged for having too much pine tar on his bat. Unlike, say, George Brett, the surfeit of pine tar was discovered before the home run. Anyhow, Ozuna procured what appeared to be his spare bat, but that, too, was deemed to have too much pine tar on it. Finally, Ozuna was handed Giancarlo's lumber, whereupon this happened ...

Executive summary: Overly exuberant pine tar application begets cudgel-borrowing, which begets boom-time.

Money-quote, courtesy of Ozuna's manager, Don Mattingly:

"He could probably pick up a two-by-four and hit with it."

Yeah, verily.