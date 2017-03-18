WATCH: Phillies catcher Ryan Hanigan gets an assist to himself on foul catch
The Phillies catcher dropped a pop up, but had time for the recovery
It’s not possible for a catcher to get an assist from himself, but Phillies backstop Ryan Hanigan gave it his best shot in spring training action on Saturday.
That reminds me of when someone accidentally banks in a shot in basketball and we break out the ol’ “missed it so bad he made him” snark. Hanigan dropped that ball so well that he actually ends up with the best. Pick a cliche like “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” and it works.
Our Latest Stories
-
Tebow heating up at the plate
He has three hits in his last two MLB spring training games
-
Slimmed down Adams playing outfield
The Cardinals first base job belongs to Matt Carpenter
-
AL Central preview: KC's last title opp?
The Indians are the AL Central favorites, but can the Royals make it interesting?
-
USA vs. DR: How to watch, prediction
USA vs. Dominican Republic: Winner moves on and loser goes home
-
Miggy Cabrera likely out for rest of WBC
Cabrera's back locked up on him in Thursday's game vs. the Dominican Republic
-
Donaldson, college coach in Twitter feud
Donaldson hit a homer in a minor league game but can't run because he's still nursing a calf...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre