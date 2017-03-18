WATCH: Phillies catcher Ryan Hanigan gets an assist to himself on foul catch

The Phillies catcher dropped a pop up, but had time for the recovery

It’s not possible for a catcher to get an assist from himself, but Phillies backstop Ryan Hanigan gave it his best shot in spring training action on Saturday. 

That reminds me of when someone accidentally banks in a shot in basketball and we break out the ol’ “missed it so bad he made him” snark. Hanigan dropped that ball so well that he actually ends up with the best. Pick a cliche like “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” and it works. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011.

