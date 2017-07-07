WATCH: Pirates' Bell distracted by flying bat, lets throw sail into right field

Thursday evening the Phillies and Pirates are wrapping up their four-game series at Citizens Bank Park (GameTracker). The Phillies won the series opener before the Buccos bounced back to win the next two.

There was a weird play in the third inning of Thursday's game that you have to see to believe. Check this out:

That's something you won't see every day...



The bat goes flying, the ball goes flying and Knapp scores from first. pic.twitter.com/DgvnvLMn2q — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) July 6, 2017

Did you see what happened there? The batter, Andres Blanco, let go of his bat when he took a swing. Pirates first baseman Josh Bell was too busy watching the bat fly into foul territory to realize catcher Elias Diaz was throwing down to first on a pickoff attempt. The throw sailed into right field and the runner, Andrew Knapp, scored all the way from first.

I can't fault Bell there. I'm pretty sure every first baseman in the league would be looking at the bat in that situation. Diaz made up his mind to throw to first before Blanco ever let go of the bat.

Sometimes things just work out perfectly. Perfectly if you're the Phillies, that is.