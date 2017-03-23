WATCH: Puerto Rico holds WBC parade even after championship game loss to USA

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

On Wednesday night, USA clinched their first World Baseball Classic championship with a blowout win over Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico has been the runner-up in each of the last two WBCs.

Despite the loss Wednesday night, the team flew home Thursday morning for a parade through the streets of Puerto Rico. Here’s the video:

¡El pueblo se tiró a la calle para recibir a #LosNuestros🇵🇷! Posted by Equipo Nacional Béisbol Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 23, 2017

Adam Jones said USA heard about the parade plans and used that as motivation in Wednesday’s title game .

The parade, however, was planned well in advance and was going to be held win or lose. Why? Because the fans in Puerto Rico love their players and are proud of their effort. Baseball is fun and the fans want to celebrate.