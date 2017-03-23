WATCH: Puerto Rico holds WBC parade even after championship game loss to USA
Fans in Puerto Rico are very proud of their players for their WBC effort
Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!
On Wednesday night, USA clinched their first World Baseball Classic championship with a blowout win over Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico has been the runner-up in each of the last two WBCs.
Despite the loss Wednesday night, the team flew home Thursday morning for a parade through the streets of Puerto Rico. Here’s the video:
Adam Jones said USA heard about the parade plans and used that as motivation in Wednesday’s title game .
The parade, however, was planned well in advance and was going to be held win or lose. Why? Because the fans in Puerto Rico love their players and are proud of their effort. Baseball is fun and the fans want to celebrate.
Our Latest Stories
-
Cespedes thinks Latin culture helps MLB
The bat-flipper extraordinaire wants MLB players to know latin players mean no disrespect
-
How would Team USA fare in 162gm season?
USA claimed their first WBC title on Wednesday. How would this roster perform during an MLB...
-
Reds' Iglesias hurt elbow in shower
Raisel Iglesias hurt his elbow and hips taking a misstep in the shower
-
Epstein named world's greatest leader
Forbes has named Cubs executive Theo Epstein the world's greatest leader
-
Kinsler clarifies comments about PR, DR
Kinsler seemed to disparage players from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic for showing...
-
Top five moments of the 2017 WBC
From Adam Jones' catch to Jose Bautista's throw. Here are the best moments of the 2017 WBC
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre