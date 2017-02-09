WATCH: Radio host literally eats crow after losing bet to Marlins' Yelich

Last season, Marlins left fielder turned center fielder Christian Yelich enjoyed a breakout season, hitting .298/.376/.483 (133 OPS+) with a career-high 21 home runs. He hit 20 home runs total from 2013-15.

Brendan Tobin, a host on 790-AM The Ticket, made a bet with Yelich at midseason that he would not reach the 20-homer plateau. If Yelich hit 20 homers, Tobin would have to eat crow. Literally.

On September 21, Yelich took eventual NL Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer deep into the second deck at Marlins Park for home run No. 20. To the action footage:

Yelich held up his end of the bargain, and according to Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel, Tobin made good on his half of the bet earlier this week. He literally ate crow with Yelich and several fans in attendance.

Here's the video of Tobin enjoying his fowl:

"That's the first time I've seen anybody eat a crow. I didn't know it was possible," said Yelich to Healey. "I didn't actually think he'd go through with it. The fact that he ate a crow is pretty funny. Good for him for actually doing it."

The crow was purchased from an exotic meat company and cooked off-site. "I definitely ate some bone," said Tobin. When it comes to losing a bet, I guess this isn't too bad. It's better than having to get a tattoo. That's for sure.