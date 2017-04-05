WATCH: Rangers youngster Joey Gallo hits a ball nearly out of Globe Life Park

Rangers youngster Joey Gallo had been 0 for his previous 25 at the big-league level, but his off-the-charts raw power has never gone away. The evidence came in his first at-bat Tuesday against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco.

This is the proverbial tape-measure shot. Stick with it until the camera re-adjusts and zero in on a group of people nearly in the top row in right-center:

Or let’s ask Twitter user @nick_pants for a nice visual:

OMG gallo's HR landed here pic.twitter.com/cJpQEHeH9a — nick (@nick_pants) April 5, 2017

The opposite view from Rangers reporter Emily Jones:

The crushing blow seemed to have done something with MLB.com’s Statcast equipment, because there’s been no distance released just yet. We’ll update here if and when that happens. My hunch is it’s in the 460-470 foot range.

Gallo entered the game with seven career homers in 136 at-bats, but he also was hitting .169 with a .280 OBP and 78 strikeouts. There’s great potential due to the power, though, and he’s still only 23 years old.