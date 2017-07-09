WATCH: Rays prospect Brent Honeywell breaks out his screwball at MLB Futures Game

MIAMI -- As the MLB world wraps up the first half Sunday, the game's best minor league prospects are strutting their stuff at the Futures Game. Fifty of the game's top minor leaguers are all on the field in one place as baseball showcases the next big thing(s).

Rays prospect Brent Honeywell got the start for Team USA, and he broke out his trademark screwball in the first inning. He used it to strike out Dodgers outfield prospect Alex Verdugo looking. Here's the screwball in action:

That looks a bit like a curveball, but it is indeed a screwball. It breaks in on the left-handed batter slightly before diving away.

The screwball is not a gimmick pitch for Honeywell. He throws it regularly. It's his primary offspeed pitch. MLB.com ranks Honeywell as the 22nd best prospect in baseball right now. Here is a piece of their scouting report:

Honeywell has a bevy of weapons at his disposal, with the ability to both throw strikes and generate whiffs with five distinct pitches. He throws his fastball in the low- to mid-90s with late sinking action and backs it with a host of secondary offerings, including his trademark screwball as well as a plus changeup. His feel for commanding his above-average cutter down in the zone gives him yet another out pitch, while his curveball represents a quality change-of-pace offering.

The screwball is a dying pitch in MLB. Twins lefty Hector Santiago used to throw one occasionally, but that's really it. The last true screwballer was veteran righty reliever Jim Mecir, who hasn't pitch since 2005. Honeywell is poised to bring the screwgie back.