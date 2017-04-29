WATCH: Red-hot Ryan Zimmerman clubs 470-foot shot in Nationals' loss to Mets

The Nationals lost to the Mets, 5-3, on Saturday for their second straight defeat, but it wasn't for a lack of Ryan Zimmerman production. The Nationals' first baseman is coming off a down few years -- by his standards, at least -- but this season he's been on fire.

How locked in is he? Well ...

That poor baseball.

Per MLB's Statcast, the bomb traveled 470 feet, tying Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (on Friday night) for the longest home run of the 2017 season.

It's still April, it's still early, it's only 90 plate appearances, etc. ... but Zimmerman is hitting .410/.456/.892 with seven doubles, 11 homers and 27 RBI this season. He only had 15 homers and 46 RBI all last season.