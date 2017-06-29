WATCH: Reds' Scott Schebler climbs the wall to steal homer from Brewers

Scott Schebler is a man of many talents. USATSI

Reds outfielder Scott Schebler has already reached 20 homers for the season, so he knows a thing or two about hitting bombs. As we learned during the course of Wednesday night's Brewers-Reds tilt (MIL-CIN GameTracker), however, Schebler is also capable of taking homers away.

Just ask new Brewer Stephen Vogt, who probably thought he had one right here ...

Long run.

Climb the wall.

Make a sick catch.



Cheers, Scott Schebler. pic.twitter.com/C0Mn6jiCIP — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2017

Yep, that's some thievery right there. Incidentally, the Brewers are probably a little tired of this sort of thing from Scotty Snares. Here's how Tuesday night's game between these two squadrons ended ...

Did you heretofore think of Scott Schebler as merely a cloutsman? Stop doing that, people.