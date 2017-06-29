WATCH: Reds' Scott Schebler climbs the wall to steal homer from Brewers

Brewers archnemesis Schebler can hit bombs, and he can also take them away

scott-schebler-reds.jpg
Scott Schebler is a man of many talents. USATSI

Reds outfielder Scott Schebler has already reached 20 homers for the season, so he knows a thing or two about hitting bombs. As we learned during the course of Wednesday night's Brewers-Reds tilt (MIL-CIN GameTracker), however, Schebler is also capable of taking homers away.

Just ask new Brewer Stephen Vogt, who probably thought he had one right here ... 

Yep, that's some thievery right there. Incidentally, the Brewers are probably a little tired of this sort of thing from Scotty Snares. Here's how Tuesday night's game between these two squadrons ended ... 

Did you heretofore think of Scott Schebler as merely a cloutsman? Stop doing that, people. 

