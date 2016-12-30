WATCH: Righty Yu Darvish throws curveball and slider with his left hand

We've heard the righty could switch over for years, and here's the evidence

Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is a physically gifted individual. He's 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, and he throws a mid-90s heater with at least five other pitches. He's one of the best, say, 20 pitchers in the world.

As a right-hander, that is. For years, we've heard tales of Darvish's ability to play around as a lefty, and now there's video proof:

A curve and a slider. Amazing. Most of us can't throw anything with our off arm.

That's the Fenway Park bullpen, so it must have been shot during the Rangers July 4-6 series there this past year. I'm not sure why Darvish posted it to Instagram today, but I'm glad he did because it is the proverbial "slow news day." Thanks, Yu!

Also, the word to describe Darvish is definitely not amphibious.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last five World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories