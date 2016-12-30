WATCH: Righty Yu Darvish throws curveball and slider with his left hand
We've heard the righty could switch over for years, and here's the evidence
Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is a physically gifted individual. He's 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, and he throws a mid-90s heater with at least five other pitches. He's one of the best, say, 20 pitchers in the world.
As a right-hander, that is. For years, we've heard tales of Darvish's ability to play around as a lefty, and now there's video proof:
A curve and a slider. Amazing. Most of us can't throw anything with our off arm.
That's the Fenway Park bullpen, so it must have been shot during the Rangers July 4-6 series there this past year. I'm not sure why Darvish posted it to Instagram today, but I'm glad he did because it is the proverbial "slow news day." Thanks, Yu!
Also, the word to describe Darvish is definitely not amphibious.
