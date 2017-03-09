WATCH: Seth Beer is still crushing the ball for Clemson in 2017
The 2016 Dick Howser Award winner is off to another torrid start in 2017
On Wednesday night, Clemson thumped Michigan State 8-2 and in doing so moved to 9-3 on the young season. Providing the critical blow was sophomore first baseman Seth Beer, who connected for a booming grand slam ...
Shot and a Beer!
Beer entered Wednesday night’s tilt batting .265/.537/.647, and that homer was fifth of the year. It also marked the third straight game in which he’s homered. One of those three blasts came over the weekend in a massively clutch spot against arch-rival South Carolina ...
The Tigers went on win that contest in 11 innings and in doing so took two of three from the Gamecocks.
As for Beer, as a freshman he won the Dick Howser Trophy, which the National Collegiate Baseball Writers award to the college player of the year (past winners include the likes of Andrew Benintendi, Kris Bryant, David Price, Buster Posey, Alex Gordon, and Mark Teixeira). Only one player has repeated as winner of the Dick Howser, and that was Brooks Kieschnick of Texas in 1992 and 1993. Beer’s certainly off to a good start when it comes to joining him, though.
As well, Beer’s early exploits and the team’s legit designs on Omaha have some Clemson observers tossing around comparisons ...
