WATCH: Stand Up To Cancer gives us the feel-good moment of the All-Star festivities

MIAMI -- Major League Baseball has long been very involved with Stand Up To Cancer and continues to have a SU2C moment during its biggest events. Obviously, Tuesday night in Marlins Park for the All-Star Game qualifies and there are already SU2C cards on every seat in the ballpark.

But the feel-good moment of the All-Star festivities already happened. It came on Sunday night (aired on Monday night after the Home Run Derby), when Al Leiter let Jacob Teel pinch hit for him in the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game. The result was beautiful:

Teel then ended up scoring on a three-run blast from Benito Santiago.

Teel has already battled cancer three times. The Arkansas native is currently getting treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia under the SU2C-St Baldrick's Pediatric Cancer Dream Team. Fortunately, on Sunday night he had a shining moment that he'll never forget.