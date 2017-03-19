WATCH: Stanton hits one of the hardest home runs ever recorded for U.S. vs. D.R.

Stanton gave USA their first lead in the winner-take-all game

Saturday night at Petco Park, USA and the Dominican Republic are playing what is essentially a Game 7. The winner moves on to the World Baseball Classic semi-finals while the loser goes home. Follow the game with our&nbsp;live blog .

The Dominican Republic jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but USA battled back and tied the game 2-2 in the third. In the fourth inning, USA took a 4-2 on this ridiculous line drive home run by Giancarlo Stanton:

My goodness. That poor baseball. Here is the exit velocity data via MLB.com Statcast guru Daren Willman:

There were 19 balls -- home runs or otherwise -- hit 117.3 mph or better last season. Giancarlo accounted for eight of them. He is the exit velocity king.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

