WATCH: Stanton hits one of the hardest home runs ever recorded for U.S. vs. D.R.

Saturday night at Petco Park, USA and the Dominican Republic are playing what is essentially a Game 7. The winner moves on to the World Baseball Classic semi-finals while the loser goes home. Follow the game with our live blog .

The Dominican Republic jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but USA battled back and tied the game 2-2 in the third. In the fourth inning, USA took a 4-2 on this ridiculous line drive home run by Giancarlo Stanton:

What a ball game we have in San Diego!



What a ball game we have in San Diego!

My goodness. That poor baseball. Here is the exit velocity data via MLB.com Statcast guru Daren Willman:

There's only been 3 HRs hit harder than the one Stanton just hit.



Stanton 119.2

Stanton 118.5

CarGo 117.4

Stanton just now 117.3



There were 19 balls -- home runs or otherwise -- hit 117.3 mph or better last season. Giancarlo accounted for eight of them. He is the exit velocity king.