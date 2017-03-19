WATCH: Stanton hits one of the hardest home runs ever recorded for U.S. vs. D.R.
Stanton gave USA their first lead in the winner-take-all game
Saturday night at Petco Park, USA and the Dominican Republic are playing what is essentially a Game 7. The winner moves on to the World Baseball Classic semi-finals while the loser goes home. Follow the game with our live blog .
The Dominican Republic jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but USA battled back and tied the game 2-2 in the third. In the fourth inning, USA took a 4-2 on this ridiculous line drive home run by Giancarlo Stanton:
What a ball game we have in San Diego!— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 19, 2017
Watch 🇺🇸 vs. 🇩🇴 now on MLB Network. #WBC2017pic.twitter.com/taWK2Qpe0q
My goodness. That poor baseball. Here is the exit velocity data via MLB.com Statcast guru Daren Willman:
There were 19 balls -- home runs or otherwise -- hit 117.3 mph or better last season. Giancarlo accounted for eight of them. He is the exit velocity king.
