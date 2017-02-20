WATCH: Stetson outfielder crashes through fence on inside-the-park grand slam
Austin Bogart is okay after going through the fence, thankfully
Later this week Grapefruit League and Cactus League play will begin across Florida and Arizona. Opening Day is still six weeks away at this point, unfortunately. It can’t come soon enough.
While we wait for the pros to start the season, the college baseball regular season is now underway. This past weekend was opening weekend for Division I baseball, and it’s already brought us a catch of the year candidate.
On Sunday, Southern Illinois completed a three-game sweep at Stetson with an 8-4 win (box score). The Salukis scored four of their eight runs on Jake Hand’s inside-the-park grand slam, though that’s only part of the story. Stetson left fielder Austin Bogart literally ran through the outfield wall attempting the catch.
To the action video:
How do you hit an inside-the-park grand slam? Stetson LF Austin Bogart literally runs through the wall. (He's OK). pic.twitter.com/t43zYOjLZB— Saluki Baseball (@SIU_Baseball) February 19, 2017
Bogart crashed into a bullpen gate that was apparently unlocked. The good news is he was okay and remained in the game. Bogart even drove in a run with a single four innings after going through the wall.
Too bad Bogart was unable to make the catch. Making a running catch then crashing through the wall would have been pretty darn cool. Then again, and inside-the-park grand slam is awesome too.
(h/t Big League Stew)
