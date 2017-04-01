WATCH: SunTrust Park's first home runs come from Greg Bird, Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves have a shiny new home in 2017, called SunTrust Park. It doesn’t officially open until the regular season, with the home opener not coming until April 14. The Braves are, however, taking on the Yankees in an exhibition game on Friday night.

The actual, official “first” things (hit, home run, etc.) won’t start happening until the regular season. But in terms of what in reality the stadium has housed, we have a first home run and a first Braves player home run from Friday’s affair.

The first home run ever in SunTrust Park? Yankees first baseman Greg Bird:

The first Braves homer? Not surprisingly, it was Freddie Freeman, with a go-ahead, three-run shot.

As a bonus, we get to see different views of the park and start to become familiar with it before the regular season starts, so it’s a win-win.

Welcome to The Show, SunTrust Park. Turner Field, we hardly knew thee.