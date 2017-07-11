WATCH: The best of Aaron Judge's jaw-dropping Home Run Derby performance

MIAMI -- Yankees cloutsman Aaron Judge did not disappoint in the 2017 Home Run Derby. Not only did he win the event, but he also did so in jaw-dropping fashion. Of course, we'd expect nothing less, given what we've already seen him accomplish in his rookie season.

In all, Judge hit four home runs that registered more than 500 feet. Perhaps you would like to see them? Yes, let's see them. First, here's his first-round bomb that measured 501 ...

And then here we go with one of his three second-round homers that topped 500 feet ...

This camera was not 513 feet away from the plate. #Statcast pic.twitter.com/CsCRT2u8ms — #Statcast (@statcast) July 11, 2017

And, people, this one didn't even count as one of Judge's 47 homers on the night ...

And here's the clincher ...

In all, the dude accounted for 3.9 miles of home runs on Monday night. Aaron Judge, people. Aaron Judge.