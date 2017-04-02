WATCH: The first home run of the 2017 MLB season belongs to Evan Longoria

The first game of the 2017 Major League Baseball season got underway in Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field between the Yankees and Rays on Sunday afternoon, and it didn’t take long for the first home run of the season. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, coming off a career-high 36-homer season, took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the second inning.

Here’s the visual:

That’s about as low as one can hit a home run. See?

Evan Longoria's HR in the 2nd had a max height of 46ft. The @RaysBaseball have only hit 2 HRs w\ a lower max height recorded by @statcast — Daren Willman (@darenw) April 2, 2017

Logan Morrison would also homer as the Rays got out to a 7-2 lead.