WATCH: The first home run of the 2017 MLB season belongs to Evan Longoria
The Rays third baseman hit a low liner down the left field line and over the fence
The first game of the 2017 Major League Baseball season got underway in Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field between the Yankees and Rays on Sunday afternoon, and it didn’t take long for the first home run of the season. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, coming off a career-high 36-homer season, took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the second inning.
Here’s the visual:
That’s about as low as one can hit a home run. See?
Logan Morrison would also homer as the Rays got out to a 7-2 lead.
