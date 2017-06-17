WATCH: 'The Freeze' loses a race at SunTrust Park
'The Freeze' is undefeated no more
Last week, we introduced you to "The Freeze," who races Braves fans between innings on the SunTrust Park warning track. The Freeze, who is a member of the grounds crew, gives his opponents a huge head start and wins anyway. To wit:
On Friday, during the Braves-Marlins game (GameTracker), The Freeze's winning streak came to an end. A random hero from the crowd won the race on the field. Check it out:
Down goes The Freeze. pic.twitter.com/eY5eD7ser9— MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2017
Remember this day, baseball fans. The Freeze has been defeated.