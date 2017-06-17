WATCH: 'The Freeze' loses a race at SunTrust Park

Last week, we introduced you to "The Freeze," who races Braves fans between innings on the SunTrust Park warning track. The Freeze, who is a member of the grounds crew, gives his opponents a huge head start and wins anyway. To wit:

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

On Friday, during the Braves-Marlins game (GameTracker), The Freeze's winning streak came to an end. A random hero from the crowd won the race on the field. Check it out:

Remember this day, baseball fans. The Freeze has been defeated.