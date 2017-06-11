WATCH: 'The Freeze' returns to crush another racer who got huge head start
Braves fans stand no chance against The Freeze during between innings races at SunTrust Park
Friday night, the baseball world was introduced to "The Freeze," a mysterious racer who takes on Braves fans between innings at SunTrust Park. "The Freeze" gives his opponents a huge head start, and smokes 'em anyway.
Here is Friday's race:
Premature celebrations are a no-win move, folks. If you win, you look like a jerk. If you lose, everyone laughs at you.
On Saturday, The Freeze returned to beat yet another racer at SunTrust Park. This time he overcame the big head start and a stumble out of the gate. Check it out:
The Freeze has no chill. pic.twitter.com/8R5H9wXgB6— MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2017
Man. The Freeze doesn't mess around. He didn't just narrowly win that race. He blew by the guy. Wild.