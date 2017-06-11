WATCH: 'The Freeze' returns to crush another racer who got huge head start

Friday night, the baseball world was introduced to "The Freeze," a mysterious racer who takes on Braves fans between innings at SunTrust Park. "The Freeze" gives his opponents a huge head start, and smokes 'em anyway.

Here is Friday's race:

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

Premature celebrations are a no-win move, folks. If you win, you look like a jerk. If you lose, everyone laughs at you.

On Saturday, The Freeze returned to beat yet another racer at SunTrust Park. This time he overcame the big head start and a stumble out of the gate. Check it out:

The Freeze has no chill. pic.twitter.com/8R5H9wXgB6 — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2017

Man. The Freeze doesn't mess around. He didn't just narrowly win that race. He blew by the guy. Wild.