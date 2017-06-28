WATCH: This dog that's keeping umpires hydrated is a good waterboy, yes he is

Much like the states are the laboratories of democracy, the minor leagues are the laboratories of Good Baseball Ideas. Speaking of which, know what's Good Baseball Idea? Having very good dogs hydrate hard-working umpires.

As you can see from the video atop this post, that's Jake the Diamond Dog providing water to those in blue in exchange for tender ministrations. Is Jake a good boy? No, he is demonstrably not. Jake, you see, is a very good boy.

Is there any reason that Jake should not be called up to the majors posthaste? No, people, there is no good reason.

Thanks, Jake, for all that you do. Thanks also to those St. Bernards with liquor in those tiny barrels tied to their necks. This is sort of like that.