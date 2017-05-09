WATCH: This ridiculous catch by Kevin Pillar leaves Blue Jays, everyone else speechless

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar is good for at least one insane catch a week. You could set your watch by it -- provided you own a watch.

To wit, consider the grab Pillar made on Monday night, robbing Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez of certain extra bases:

Let's get a closeup on that filthy grab:

And let's cut to Marcus Stroman's reaction:

You can watch the full video here, but to recap: that's Pillar running back and to his left before making a full-extension dive just before the warning track in order to snag the liner. And by the way? He did it with two outs in the inning. If the ball gets by Pillar, two runs are coming in -- possibly three, since Ramirez certainly would've had a shot at an inside-the-parker.

Most center fielders probably don't even attempt that play -- Pillar tried it and made it look relatively easy. He's really good, y'all.