WATCH: This youth baseball coach has some opinions on winners vs. losers

A video of a Little League coach giving his team what appears to be a pep talk before a championship game has been making the rounds on the internet, and it's because of his hardcore winners vs. losers take. Here you go:

For those who don't want to watch, I can bottom line it.

The money quote, regarding his team's goal for the game:

"Hit dingers, disgrace the pitcher's family, make the other players cry and stomp their butts into the ground."

He goes on to explain that there are two types of people in this world, winners and losers. And if any kids have a father who says it doesn't matter if you win or lose as long as you play hard, said father is a loser.

Now, obviously this is all bound to be polarizing. I can already see the "these are kids and all that matters is playing hard" crowd opposing the "they should learn this message from a very young age" folk with large numbers on each side. Dig those heels in and fight in the comments.

And, sorry, I can't help it ... allow me a little cynicism on the clip. Given the answers that the kids were giving him (the first two answers were variations of "do our best," and no one mentioned any of the stuff the coach actually said) compared to his message, they had obviously never heard any of this before and it was being filmed for a reason. To me, it's apparent he's looking to be an internet sensation.

I'm OK with a fun give and take. I'll take the video and the hits while you get your desired result. Win-win!

So here you go, Coach. Your moment in the spotlight. Drink it in, maaaaaaaaaan.