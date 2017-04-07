WATCH: Tigers honor late, great owner Mike Ilitch with tribute before home opener

For the first time since 1992, the Detroit Tigers opened their season without late, great owner Mike Ilitch. A model owner in professional sports, Ilitch passed away this past offseason.

On Friday, Comerica Park hosted the Tigers’ home opener. Prior to the game, there was a video tribute and then on-field ceremony to give tribute to the man the Tigers affectionately called “Mr. I.”

Here it is:

The player tributes toward the start are the highlight for me. It’s evident how much Ilitch cared about his player -- technically his “employees -- and wanted to make the team like a family.

It goes without saying that it was a special moment for the Ilitch family, the Tigers and their fans.