WATCH: Tigers honor late, great owner Mike Ilitch with tribute before home opener
Watch especially the player comments about their late boss
For the first time since 1992, the Detroit Tigers opened their season without late, great owner Mike Ilitch. A model owner in professional sports, Ilitch passed away this past offseason.
On Friday, Comerica Park hosted the Tigers’ home opener. Prior to the game, there was a video tribute and then on-field ceremony to give tribute to the man the Tigers affectionately called “Mr. I.”
Here it is:
The player tributes toward the start are the highlight for me. It’s evident how much Ilitch cared about his player -- technically his “employees -- and wanted to make the team like a family.
It goes without saying that it was a special moment for the Ilitch family, the Tigers and their fans.
