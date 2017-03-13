WATCH: Tim Tebow caught a baseball for the Mets in spring training

Mets quarterback Tim Tebow got a hit on Monday in Grapefruit League play. We told you about that . Now we’re here to tell you that he also caught a baseball on Monday. I think it was Monday. Here, look ...

Yep, he made a catch while playing the outfield, possibly on Monday. People cheered the outcome. Some might say it was a good catch. Others might say a late jump and/or indirect route that made a routine play into a less-than-routine one. Still, others will stare out the window in silence while swirling scotch in a highball glass. It doesn’t matter who’s right.

Tim Tebow caught a baseball. He seems like a nice enough guy.