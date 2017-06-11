WATCH: Tim Tebow goes all out to make a diving catch to rob a base hit

Quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow is now two months into his first minor-league season with the New York Mets. Things are going ... OK. Not great, not awful. Just OK, all things considered.

Earlier this week, Tebow laid out for a diving catch in left field to rob a base hit. The video is embedded above. You can see it here too. It's not the first time he's made a diving catch in left field this season.

Honest assessment: that's a fairly routine fly ball that most professional outfielders would catch on the run. Tebow is not your ordinary professional outfielder though. He's new to this, which raises the degree of difficulty.

Tebow, who will turn 30 in August, is currently hitting .223/.313/.349 with three home runs in 52 games with the Low Class-A Columbia Fireflies this season. The Mets could promote him soon (for financial reasons).