WATCH: Tim Tebow makes a legitimately great jumping catch at the outfield wall

Friday night, quarterback turned outfielder Tim Tebow is playing his fourth game since being promoted to high Class-A by the Mets. The team moved him up despite a .220 batting average, and it was in no way surprising.

Tebow's bat gets all the attention and understandably so, though he also needs to improve his left field defense if he's going to make this baseball thing work. On Friday, Tebow made a pretty great leaping catch at the wall to take away extra bases. The video is above.

That is a legitimately great catch! An experienced left fielder would have had a tough time making that play. Tebow ran it down and timed the leap well. Nicely done.

By the way, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson admitted Friday the team did sign Tebow due to his marketing value. From Roger Rubin of Newsday:

When Tebow was signed, Alderson called it "a baseball decision," but he now is giving a bigger-picture explanation. After saying that every report on Tebow indicates he is a "gold-standard individual," he added, "Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is 'why not?'"

The Mets paid Tebow a $100,000 bonus, and I'm guessing the team has more than recouped that investment through merchandise and ticket sales already.