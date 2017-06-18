WATCH: Tim Tebow sends bat flying into the stands

Saturday night, quarterback turned Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow went 1 for 4 with a strikeout to extend his hitting streak to a modest five games. His season batting line sits at .228/.326/.347 through 59 games.

At one point Saturday night Tebow took a great big cut at the plate ... and let go of the bat. Accidentally, of course. The bat went flying into the stands. Into the upper section too. Here's the video:

VIDEO: Tim Tebow's bat flip and strikeout in HD. Even more impressive when you can actually see how far that thing flies pic.twitter.com/aOYlctOs5X — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 18, 2017

Two words, Tim: pine tar. It's good stuff. It'll help you keep a good grip on that bat.

As for the bat itself, it's going in the fireplace:

Big thanks to the fan that donated this to us. We needed some fire wood! pic.twitter.com/q9eUIjjKga — Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) June 18, 2017

(Yes, they're kidding.)