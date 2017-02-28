WATCH: Trade chip Derek Norris opens new spring training park with monster home run

Tuesday afternoon the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros officially opened The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, their brand-new shared spring training facility. No word on whether the birds are still hanging around .

The Nationals scored the first run in ballpark history in the very first inning, when Bryce Harper doubled to left. A few innings later Carlos Beltran smacked the ballpark’s first home run. Then, in the fourth inning, catcher Derek Norris hit this moonshot:

Washington acquired Norris from the Padres for a low-level prospect back in December to help replace Wilson Ramos, who left as a free agent. The Nationals then displaced Norris when they signed Matt Wieters earlier this month. The club’s catching depth chart looks like this at the moment:

Matt Wieters Derek Norris Jose Lobaton Pedro Severino

Catching depth is a wonderful thing. It’s a physically demanding position and it’s hard to fill. There aren’t many truly great catchers out there these days, so the Nats are lucky to have those four.

It seems likely Derek Norris will be traded at some point. USATSI

That said, the Nationals do have more catchers than roster spots. Severino is slated to return to Triple-A, so that’s the easy part. Wieters just signed as a free agent, meaning he’s not going anywhere. That leaves Norris and Lobaton for the backup catcher’s job.

Here are their 2017 ZiPS projections:

PA AVG/OBP/SLG OPS+ HR WAR 2017 Salary Lobaton 450 .225/.298/.375 86 13 1.7 $4.2 million Norris 164 .226/.301/.342 73 3 0.5 $1.575 million

ZiPS is projecting Norris as a starter because that’s what he’s been his entire career. The problem with that is he won’t be a starter with the Nationals, not with Wieters on board. Moving players who are used to playing every day -- especially catchers who are involved in every pitch -- to a bench role often results in a decline in performance. They struggle to handle all the downtime.

Lobaton is a true backup catcher, and his ZiPS projected rate stats aren’t that much worse than what the system spit out for Norris. Certainly not so much worse to justify the $2.625 million difference in salary. If the plan is to play Wieters everyday, and there’s no reason to think that is not the case, Lobaton could very well be the best candidate for the backup job.

Because he is out of minor league options, the Nationals can not send Lobaton to Triple-A and keep all their catchers. They’d have to place him on waivers to send him down, and given the dearth of catching around the league, some team would claim Lobaton. No doubt. You can’t give him away for nothing, making a trade inevitable.

Keeping Lobaton and trading Norris makes the most sense given the job requirements and their salaries. The Wieters signing made Norris extraneous. And if nothing else, that monster home run Tuesday won’t hurt Norris’ trade value at all.